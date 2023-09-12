PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Bob Open and Carol Warholak Sweeney from the Dallas Harvest Festival Association.

For almost twenty years, the Dallas Harvest Festival has taken place on the weekend between the Luzerne County and Bloomsburg Fairs to celebrate the past, present, and future of the Dallas community.

This year, keep your eyes peeled for live entertainment, including songs from multiple hit musicals, and opportunities to meet animals!

The Dallas Harvest Festival takes place on Sunday, September 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Dallas High School Parking Lots. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook Page.