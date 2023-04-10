PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with John Richards Sr. and Edmund C. Goodfield from the Irem Shrine Circus.

John and Edmund talk about their recent show, their first circus showing of 2023.

They also explain how the circus is run, and talk about the show’s length and the signature Irem clowns.

They also describe a special program this year to honor a certain Irem clown, Pork Chop, who recently passed away.

For more information, visit the Irem Shrine Circus’s website, and catch the show through Sunday, April 16, at the 109th Artillery Armory in Kingston.