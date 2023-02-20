PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with magician Jake Schwartz, who certainly had a few tricks up his sleeve.

Jake, described as “the new face of magic,” performed his first trick when he was just two years old, and has been perfecting his magical craft ever since.

Jake has performed for universities, fortune-500 companies, professional sports teams, sold-out theaters, and TV shows like PA live! He’s also the official magician for the Savannah Bananas baseball team, and even has his own baseball card.

Courtesy: Jake Schwartz Courtesy: Jake Schwartz Courtesy: Jake Schwartz

Jake performs three tricks on PA live!, turning the new set into a magic stage.

For more information on Jake, visit his website or follow him on social media @TheMagicOfJakeSchwartz.