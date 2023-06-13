PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Irish Gene Reed, Onix Rodriguez, Kazydhe Taylor, and Doug Long from the Irish Boxing Club.

The guests talk about the history of their club, and explain that they are a non-profit.

They also list some fun upcoming events, and clarify if they are an entirely free program.

They describe the Summer Boxing Festival, which will take place on June 16th and 17th, at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore.

They also talk about their new youth program.

Chris and Rachel also highlight Irish Gene’s 30 years volunteering at the gym.

For more information, visit the Irish Boxing Club’s Facebook Page.