PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with some of the stars of iCarly: Nathan Kress (“Freddie Benson”) and Jerry Trainor (“Spencer Shay”).

Season 3 of the adult-oriented reboot of the hit Nickelodeon show airs on Thursday, June 1st, with the first two episodes dropping on Paramount+.

Nathan and Jerry describe about how this version of iCarly is different than the original, and discuss the new layers of their beloved characters that we might get to see in the new season.

They also talk about some of their favorite moments from filming Season 3, and explain how the show “grew up” with its audience.

Make sure to catch new episodes of iCarly Thursdays on Paramount+.