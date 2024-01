PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel celebrate two major holidays: National Trivia Day and National Spaghetti Day!

PA live!, intern Heidi Martens combined both national days by preparing a spaghetti trivia true or false game that Chris and Rachel play on air. They sift through which facts are the truth, and which are im-pastas.

Happy National Spaghetti Day and National Trivia Day! Hope you enjoy your dinner tonight!