WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal, state and local law enforcement in the Wilkes-Barre area raided four homes Wednesday morning, ultimately seizing $1 million worth of drugs, according to police.

Police tell us, federal warrants were executed at 39 Regent Street, 39 Spruce Street, 10 Minden Place and 125 Waller Street in Wilkes-Barre.