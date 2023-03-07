PA Live! (WBRE) — After a successful fundraising contest to name two recently rescued sheep at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton, PA, founder Dr. Indra Lahiri joins Chris and Rachel on PA Live! to reveal the winning names. To continue supporting the sanctuary and learn more about their animals, visit the Indraloka website.
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary reveals their sheep-naming contest WINNER!
by: Rachel Malak, Chris Bohinski
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement