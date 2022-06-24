PA Live! (WBRE) — The Hive Taphouse featuring a full dining menu, more than 20 beer selections, multiple flat screen TVs, a live music stage, zombie dodgeball, and Topgolf Swing Suite opens today in the former Bar Louie space inside Mohegan Sun Pocono. Learn more HERE.
Indoor golfing, zombie dodgeball, and comfort food with a twist!
by: Chris Bohinski, Rachel Malak
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement