PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with inclusivity advocate Lizzie Breznay.

Since Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Lizzie shares a cool Thanksgiving-themed food craft that anyone can make: Popcorn on the cob!

Popcorn on the cob makes for a great display item for your thanksgiving tables, and it’s quite tasty!

You’ll need the following to make popcorn on the cob:

Yellow and white popcorn

Snack-size bags

Cellophane tape

Dobule-sided tape

Green tissue paper

Bown Raffia Ribbon

Remember to enjoy your crafts, and be inclusive this Thanksgiving season.