PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with inclusivity advocate Lizzie Breznay.
Since Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Lizzie shares a cool Thanksgiving-themed food craft that anyone can make: Popcorn on the cob!
Popcorn on the cob makes for a great display item for your thanksgiving tables, and it’s quite tasty!
You’ll need the following to make popcorn on the cob:
- Yellow and white popcorn
- Snack-size bags
- Cellophane tape
- Dobule-sided tape
- Green tissue paper
- Bown Raffia Ribbon
Remember to enjoy your crafts, and be inclusive this Thanksgiving season.