PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Master Sergeant Mike Cemprola, a member of the “Airmen of Note,” the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force.

Master Sergeant Cemprola explains who the Airmen of Note air and when their group began.

He also talks about his own background in the arts, and the unlikely journey that led him to this band.

The Airmen of Note have a FREE upcoming show in Scranton on June 26th at the Scranton Cultural Center at 7:00 p.m. In the video above, PA live! viewers can catch a sneak peak of the Airmen of Note’s performance of Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood” ahead of the show.

For more information, visit USAirForceBand.com or find @airmenofnote on Facebook.