PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Christa Koter-Langdon and Maria Kasper from St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church.

The guests talk about their upcoming food festival taking place Sunday September 10 at 11:30 AM at the church, located on the corner of Park Avenue and Dana Street in Wilkes-Barre.

They describe what you can expect at the festival, including Lebanese foods and pastries, live drawings where you could win cash, a firepit chair, and more!

Courtesy: St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church

In the video below, Chris and Rachel make Tabouli in the kitchen with the guests.

For more information, visit StAnthonyStGeorge.org.