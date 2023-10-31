PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Nick spoke with Jodi, Darien, and Cadence Bohdal from Pocono Rocks.

The guests guide Rachel and Nick through a Halloween-themed recipe: Monster Feet Meat Loaf!

As they prep the meatloaf, the guests discuss how Pocono Rocks came to be. They explain why community impact is so important to them, and describe their inspiration for a Monster Feet Meat Loaf recipe.

In the video below, the guests finish the Monster Feet Meat Loaf!

For more information, visit PoconoRocks.com, call 570-580-4100, or find @PoconoRocks on Social Media.