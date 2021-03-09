PA live! In The Kitchen March 8, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Many experiencing frustrations in getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
When is Daylight Saving Time?
Goodbye Pepé: Here’s why a longtime Looney Tunes character was ‘canceled’
Wi-Fi lift zones to help low-income families in Lycoming and Clinton Counties
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bucknell women advance to Patriot League semifinals with 65-50 win over Loyola
Video
Class “AA” East Super Regional Wrestling Saturday night update
Video
Class “AA” Wrestling East Super Regional Update
Video
Scranton Lady Royals capture fifth-straight Landmark Conference championship
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Haley Bianco on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Powerswabs on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Corned Beef and Cabbage on PA live!
Video
Randi Zuckerberg on PA live!
Video
Amazon on PA live!
Video
UPMC on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
PA live! In The Kitchen March 8, 2021
PA live! In The Kitchen
Posted:
Mar 9, 2021 / 08:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2021 / 08:09 AM EST
Trending Stories
Goodbye Pepé: Here’s why a longtime Looney Tunes character was ‘canceled’
Vaccinate NEPA: Tracking vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania
Many experiencing frustrations in getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Luzerne County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking
Vaccinate NEPA: Appointment frustration as mass vaccinations begins this week in Luzerne County
Video