PA live! In The Kitchen March 11, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Army reservist charged in Capitol riot had Hitler mustache, held Nazi views, coworkers say
Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, March 15th
Video
Ladies night: Beyoncé, Swift make history at Grammys as others win big
Residents wake up to flames in Luzerne County building
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Scranton boys, Abington Heights girls bring back District II championships to Lackawanna County
Video
Loyalsock brings home two district IV titles
Video
Scranton Prep wins seventh straight District II championship
Video
Old Forge boys, Riverside girls capture District II crowns
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Jacob Kelley on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
2021 Grammys
Video
Top Stories
Jeff Boam on PA live!
Video
AlEn USA on PA live!
Video
Jesicca Skoloda on PA live!
Video
Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
PA live! In The Kitchen March 11, 2021
PA live! In The Kitchen
Posted:
Mar 15, 2021 / 08:08 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 15, 2021 / 08:08 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Vaccinate NEPA: Tracking vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania
Residents wake up to flames in Luzerne County building
Video
Windmill catches fire near Mahanoy City
Video
Scranton police issue a warrant regarding a shooting Saturday
Video
7 Day Forecast