PA live! In The Kitchen July 6, 2021

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — There's a new call to stop aerial fireworks in Pennsylvania after a fourth of July weekend that saw several bad injuries and house fires.

As loud booms echoed across the region Sunday night, first responders in Wilkes-Barre battled back-to-back fires caused by fireworks including one that forced 8 people from their homes.