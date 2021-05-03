PA live! In The Kitchen April 29, 2021

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation Now) —At least three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a wooden boat capsized Sunday during a possible human smuggling operation just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.