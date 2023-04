PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Faith Lane, the pie & cake lady, and longtime friend of the show.

Faith teaches Chris and Rachel how to make her delicious grand master fruit cake. Check it out in the video below.

To get in touch with Faith, send her an email at FaithLane2819@gmail.com or call 570-880-2715, and check out the video below to see how the fruit cake tastes!