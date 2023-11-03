PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Imagine NEPA’s upcoming production of Into the Woods Jr.: Blaise Shepherd (“The Baker”), Adalyn Bloem (“Little Red”), Reagan Bloem (“The Witch”), and Cassie Sheehan (“Cinderella”).

Into the Woods brings classic fairy tales to life, weaving the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel together with the story of a baker and his wife.

Cassie performs “On the Steps of the Palace” from the show.

The guests discuss their characters, and how they managed working on such a difficult show.

They also compare Imagine NEPA’s new performance space to the old one, and tease some upcoming shows to look forward to.

Make sure to catch Into the Woods Jr. on November 17 at 7:00 p.m. and November 18 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Imagine NEPA in Dalton. Visit ImagineNEPA.com/tickets for more information, or find @ImagineNEPA on social media.