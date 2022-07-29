PA Live (WBRE) — Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor founded shortly after World War II. Family owned and operated for over 65 years, they continue to bring the freshest in dairy and homemade ice cream to Northeastern Pennsylvania to this day. They serve over 60 flavors of their award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes.

If it is dairy, they have it and they will get it to you! They offer prompt, friendly delivery service to restaurants, schools, nursing homes, institutions and community groups such as church bazaars and little leagues. Blue Ribbon Dairy serve Wilkes-Barre, PA, Scranton, PA, and surrounding areas in Northeastern Pennsylvania. No account is too big or too small!

827 Exeter Ave.

West Pittston, PA 18643

(570) 655-5579

Parlor Info: Open 7 days a week 10:00 am – 10:00 pm