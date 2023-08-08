PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Alexis Eroh and Adam Morehart from Plymouth Alive, as well as Frank Couglin, Mayor of Plymouth Borough, and the future Mr. and Mrs. Kielbasa, Satsh “Smokey” Kielbasa and Sophia Kishka.

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

The guests talk about the upcoming Kielbasa Festival, which will take place on August 11th and 12th on Main Street in Plymouth in front of the Wyoming Valley West High School.

The guests describe what you can expect to see and experience at the festival, including about 94 different vendors, magic shows, balloons, bouncy houses, and, of course, the delicious kielbasa.

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

Courtesy: Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

They also describe the festival’s impact on the community.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Kielbasa also get engaged live on the show!

For more information, visit Facebook.com/PlymouthAlive.