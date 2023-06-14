PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Alan K. Stout, the executive producer of Agnes: A Documentary Film, which is playing at the F.M. Kirby Center later this month.

Agnes was produced in cooperation with the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes.

Alan describes his initial reaction to the film, and explains why he wants to bring it back to the Kirby Center.

Images courtesy of Alan K. Stout

He also talks about how students in our region have received the film, and what it means to blend old history with new resources, especially as the executive director of Visit Luzerne County

He also provides some insights into the production of the film, and explains why he thinks it connects with people so deeply.

Catch Agnes at the Kirby Center on June 23rd. For more information, visit agnes1972.blogspot.com or find @Agnes72 on Facebook.