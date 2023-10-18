PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Nikki Morristell, executive director of Leadership Lackawanna.

This Friday, Leadership Lackawanna will be hosting its Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos Dance Off even in Scranton.

The event will feature a raffle, so make sure to bring cash, especially so you can tip the musicians! Funds raised will benefit Leadership Lackawanna.

Howl at the Moon will take place on Friday, October 20 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Admission costs $25.

For more information, visit LeadershipLackawanna.com