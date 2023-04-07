PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Nicholas Booth, the Abington High School Class president, and Patricia Meyers, the Campaign Development Manager of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the Lehigh Valley and NEPA.

Patricia talks about the Society, what they do, and how we can show our support locally.

Nicholas describes Abington High’s involvement, and how an upcoming Penguins hockey game can help.

For more information, visit LightTheNight.org or contact Patricia by calling 484-245-3191 or by email at patricia.meyers@lls.org.