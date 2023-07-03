PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lizzie Breznay, an inclusive community advocate.

Lizzie stops by to show Chris how to make a fun, tasty, and inclusive-friendly Independence Day treat.

To make your treat, you’ll need:

Marshmallows

Red, white, and blue colored sugar crystals

Patriotic paper straws

Toothpicks

A bowl of water

Butter

Parchment paper

Lizzie explains how you can make this tasty treat in just six steps:

Poke a toothpick into the marswhmallow Dip the marshmallow into the bowl of water, shaking off any excess water Roll the marshmallow in the colored crystals, completely covering it Place the marshmallow onto the parchment paper and let it dry for 30 minutes Roll the upper portion of the paper straw onto the stick of butter to coat the straw Once the marshmallows are dry, slide the marshmallows onto the straw one at a time

Lizzie also explains the importance of being inclusive, and reminds viewers that not all disabilities are visible, so you should always be accomodating.

Chris and Lizzie also reminisce about Lizzie’s PA live! visit last 4th of July!

Lizzie also returns to help Chris close out the show in the video below.

Happy Independence Day from all of us at PA live!