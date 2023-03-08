PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with actress Ginger Gonzaga, star of the True Lies TV series on CBS.

Ginger plays Helen, a role originated by Jamie Lee Curtis in the original 1994 True Lies film, which became a cult classic action-comedy.

Ginger talks about reimagining the iconic role, and making the character of Helen her own.

Ginger also reminds audiences that they don’t have to watch the original film to appreciate the reboot. In fact, Ginger herself hadn’t seen it at the time of filming.

Ginger describes what it’s like to perform her own stunts in True Lies, and and dishes about her favorite experiences filming the show so far.

She also lists some women in the industry who inspire her this International Women’s Day.

Catch True Lies episode two on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m., or on the CBS app or Paramount Plus.