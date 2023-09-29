PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Anne Wambold, Mary McGinnis, and Rose Geiser from the Mountain Top Historical Society.

The society is hosting the upcoming Memories of WARMland Sock Hop, a 50s style dance.

The Sock Hop acts as a fundraiser for the society.

The Sock Hop will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top. There will be food with a cash bar.

For more information, call 570-474-6942 or visit the society’s Facebook Page.