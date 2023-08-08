PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with the cast of the Scranton Cultural Center Youth Theatre Program’s upcoming production of Honk! Jr.: Chloe Caputo (“Ugly”) and Capri Pettinato (“Ida”), as well as Camille Reinecke from the program.

The guests perform “Hold Your Head Up High” from the show.

They also explain the plot of Honk! Jr., and how it modernizes the story of the Ugly Duckling.

They also talk about the 2023 summer camp season which featured 65 talented young performers. They explain the process, and talk about how much fun camp has been.

Camille, the camp director, describes the program, and encourages young performers to sign up.

They also talk about what’s coming next after Honk! Jr.

Make sure to catch Honk! Jr. at the Scranton Cultural Center on August 18th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. or August 19th at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, visit SCCMT.org find @SCCYTP on Facebook, or call 570-344-1111.