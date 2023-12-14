PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, the Honesdale High School Chamber Choir sings for 28/22 News’s Songs of the Season 2023.
To celebrate the holiday season, they sing “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
Congratulations on a fantastic performance!
by: Richard C. Kraus
Posted:
Updated:
PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, the Honesdale High School Chamber Choir sings for 28/22 News’s Songs of the Season 2023.
To celebrate the holiday season, they sing “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
Congratulations on a fantastic performance!
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver