LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — More information has come to light after the Bradford County Coroner suddenly resigned on Wednesday.

Thomas Carman is accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy. Wednesday Eyewitness News confirmed the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office is investigating an incident involving Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman that happened Tuesday in Kingston.