PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Justine Hallahan, one of only 8 winners nationwide of the 2022 MPN Heroes Recognition Program.

Justine was nominated by her mother after taking care of Matt, her mother’s life partner. Matt suffered from polycythemia vera, or PV. While helping Matt, Justine learned more about PV from healthcare professionals and resources available on Voices of MPN, or myeloproliferative neoplasms.

MPNs are incurable diseases that impact a person’s quality of life and sometimes lead to more aggressive acute leukemia. Though there are limited treatment options for and awareness of MPNs, people like Justine are looking to change that, and for her work, she was honored by the 2022 MPN Heroes Recognition in December.

Justine discusses her experiences caring for Matt, and gives some advice to anyone else who needs to take care of someone with cancer.

Justine also talks about how meaningful this award is to her, especially since the nomination came from her own mother.