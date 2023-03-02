PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michaela Williams, a high school basketball player who plays the national anthem on the violin before her games.

Michaela recently featured on a Here’s to You, Kid segment on Eyewitness News.

Michaela talks about how she feels about the community support she’s recently been receiving.

She also explains how she manages all her responsibilities, and what her next big goals are.

Finally, Michaela plays a tune on her violin on PA live!

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on, Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.