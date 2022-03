You can attend the world premiere of “Soda Pop Can: An American High School Shooting” at the NEPA Youth Shelter at 541 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton at 7PM on Friday, March 9. Suggested for ages 12 & up.

For more information about the NEPA Youth Shelter, visit their website HERE.

For more information about the National Hopeline Network, call 1-800-442-HOPE (1-800-442-4673).