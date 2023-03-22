PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with the cast of North Schuylkill Theater Arts’ upcoming production of Mamma Mia: Joyanne Hornberger aka Dopnna, Caileigh Kaminski aka Tanya, Kaitlyn Werner aka Rosie, Emilee Morre aka Sophie, and Hayden Lapointe aka Sky.

The cast members talk about their favorite numbers from the show.

Since there will be a performance on April 1, the cast members also describe some potential pranks hidden up there sleeves.

Finally, the Mamma Mia team performs a number from the show.

Performances of Mamma Mia will be held on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 p.m. at the North Schuylkill High School Auditorium. Visit this website to purchase your tickets.