PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lizzie Shacklett, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Teen 2023.

Lizzie talks about what her role as Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Teen means to her, as well as the works she’s doing with Literacy is Lit.

She also describes her past in Irish Dancing.

To contact Lizzie, visit @misswilkesbarrescrantonsteen on Instagram, or search Lizzie Shacklett – Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Teen 2023 on Facebook.