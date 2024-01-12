PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Leah Mohan from Mission Yoga.

Mission Yoga’s Yoga for Bill Fundraiser kicks off on Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Bill Canjar, a friend of the studio, has been diagnosed with ALS and Small Cell Sarcoma Cancer double diagnosis. Bill used to teach dance at the studio, and his husband still teaches Yoga.

To help support Bill and his family, all classes at Mission Yoga throughout the weekend will be donation based, and will help fund Bill’s medical expenses.

Leah teaches Chris and Rachel some Yoga to get them in the mood for fundraising.

Then, in the video below, Leah ups the ante with some balance poses, and discusses Friday, January 19’s FUN-raiser for Bill at POSH in Scranton, featuring Erin Malloy and Friends, Mrs. Kasha Davis from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and DJ Stephen Wallis.

For more information on the FUN-Raiser at POS, visit Eventbrite.

For more information on Mission Yoga, visit Mission-Yoga.com.

To donate to Bill’s recovery, visit GoFundMe.com/f/BillsArmy.