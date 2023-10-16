PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Joshua Aaron, an American-Israeli singer and songwriter, as well as Rev. Jack Mulney from the Rescue & Restore Church in Olyphant.

Joshua has been listed as one of the Jewish Global 100 influencers. He lives near the Sea of Galilee with his family, and is currently holding a free event to help unite people in worship and prayer throughout the crisis in Israel.

On October 18, Joshua will be holding the Northeast Pennsylvania Unites in Prayer and Worship for Israel event at the St. Mary’s Center in Scranton.

Image Courtesy of Joshua Aaron

Joshua explains how you can help from afar, and describes his daughter Emma’s role in the Israeli Defense Force.

For more information, visit JoshuaAaron.tv/events.