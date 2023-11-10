PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Meghan Loftus, CEO of Friends of the Poor, and Linda Robeson, director of Family to Family.

The 47th annual Thanksgiving Community Program is coming soon. The three-part event will work to feed more than 15,000 people this Thanksgiving.

The event’s three parts are as follows:

First, Temple Hessed in Scranton will host an Interfaith Prayer Service on Friday, November 17, at 7:00 p.m.

Then, Friends of the Poor will hold a Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Tuesday, November 21, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center.

Finally, Family to Family will head the Drive-Through Food Basket Giveaway on Wednesday, November 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 5;00 p.m. also at the Scranton Cultural Center.

For more information, visit FriendsOfThePoorScranton.com, find @FriendsOfThePoorScranton on Facebook, or call 570-340-6086.