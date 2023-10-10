PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Charles Decker from Help a Diabetic Child of NEPA, as well as Shivaun O’Donnell, RN, and Whitney Aubert, volunteers HDAC.

To benefit families of people diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, Help a Diabetic Child is hosting a Halloween festival this weekend.

The guests list what to expect at the event, including food stands, games, a pumpkin patch, flowers, corn socks, hay, straw, mums, and more, and explain where the proceeds go.

The party will take place on Saturday, October 14 at Tom Tobin Flowers from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Come in costume!

For more information, visit 570-328-5063 or email chas@helpadiabeticchild.org.