PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Into Sunday band members Matt Ceklosky and Taylor Chronowski.

Taylor, who also works as an Eyewitness News photographer, and his bandmate Matt perform an acoustic version of their latest single, “Live for Today.”

Matt and Taylor describe their song writing process, and explain when inspiration can strike. recall how the band got together.

They also talk about what makes the NEPA music scene unique.

For more information, visit @IntoSunday on Facebook, @IntoSundayBand on Instagram, and stream “Life for Today” wherever you get your music.