PA Live! (WBRE) — First Officer Matt Clark suffered a cardiac arrest approximately 6.5 hours into a cargo flight as the aircraft was on autopilot about fifty miles north of Moncton, Canada. Clark’s life was saved by the quick thinking and action of his team onboard. The flight crew was able to perform CPR and use and AED for 15 minutes, until the flight landed and was met with paramedics. Matt received an internal defibrillator and pacemaker (ICD) implantation, to mitigate any possibility of further arrests or cardiac issues. Learn more HERE.