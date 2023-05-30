PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mark Peterson, Jamie DeNoia and Robert Collado from the Hazleton Art League.

The guests talk about their upcoming Art Youth Expo 12 to celebrate the Art League’s 75th anniversary.

Mark describes what the Hazleton Art League does, while Jamie talks about what to expect at the Art Youth Expo.

The Art Youth Expo will take place on June 2nd from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and June 3rd from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts in Hazleton. Swing by on the 2nd for the open mic, and come back on the 3rd for a fashion show and some live music.

The guests also discussed what the Hazleton Art League has planned for this summer.

For more information, visit HazletonArtLeague.org or find them on social media @hazletonartleague.