PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Gary Bernstein, CEO of the Jewish Community Alliance, and Paula Chaiken, a Friedman JCC Committee Member.

Gary and Paula talk about the JCC’s upcoming free pickleball lessons in honor of National Pickleball Month.

The lessons will take place on Sunday, April 23, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at the Friedman JCC.

Gary and Paula explain who can play pickleball, and why they think the game is so much fun!

They also describe some other upcoming opportunities to learn and play pickleball at the JCC.

Friedman JCC | Kingston, PA

For more information, visit the Friedman JCC’s website.

