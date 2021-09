HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Along Middle Creek, which flows right through Hawley's downtown, many people came to see just how high the water was. Remnants from hurricanes Henri and Ida brought the level from a low creek bottom to flooding.

"It's a fraction of the size. It's usually just a small stream bed that feeds in mill creek I think and I've never seen anything like this," said Hawley native Tommy Chenoweth.