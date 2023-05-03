PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Mark Malcavage, Media and Technical Director of Harvest Church in Luzerne County.

Mark talks about the upcoming Harvest Market, which will take place Saturday, May 6th, from 10:00 until 4:00.

Admission is free to this market, which has now become a regular event with some local artisans who will sell handcrafted items such as jewelry, soaps, bags, home décor, coffee, toys, kitchen accessory, food items, and more.

Courtesy: Harvest Church

Then, Chris spoke with select artisans who will be at the Market, including artist Misho Vance of Mishofluidart and Lisa Yarns, owner of Bake for Me.

Misho talks about how she got started with resin art and what inspired her to use record albums and rocks in her artwork. For more information, visit @mishofluidart on Facebook or Instagram.

Lisa talks about why she specializes in gluten free baking, and what sets her treats apart. For more information, visit @BakeForMeGlutenFree on Facebook.

For more information on the Harvest Market, visit HarvestNEPA.org.