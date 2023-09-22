PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mark Sherlock, Mark Malancavage, and Pastor Ray Petts from the Harvest Church.

It’s almost time for the 9-day, 616 mile bike ride from Trucksville to Erie and back, the Bike for Bleachers!

The ride will begin on September 23 and end on October 1.

Bike for Bleachers acts as a fundraiser for the church to purchase new bleachers for their beloved outdoor Christmas show, The Gift, a community staple every season.

For more information, visit HarvestNEPA.org/Bike-For-Bleachers.