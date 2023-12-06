PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tim Maderia and Denise Warner from Harvest Church.

Every year, Harvest Church has been able to perform The Gift, a musical version of the story of Jesus.

The guests explain what changes they made to the show this year to keep things fresh and exciting.

Plus, best of all, The Gift is free!

Make sure to catch the show on December 8, and 9 at 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. and December 10 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The performances will take place inside the church’s new sanctuary.

For more information, visit HarnestNEPA.org.