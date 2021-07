EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Regeneron Genetics Center partnered with Geisinger for a research study. RGC used Geisinger's MyCode Health Initiative for data and found that there's rare gene that protects individuals from developing obesity.

Only about 1 in 3,000 people have this gene. Over 600,000 people from the U.K., Mexico and the U.S. were a part of this study.