PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Taylor Hale, last season’s winner on Big Brother, and Janelle Pierzina, a fan-favorite from the hit reality show.

The guests talk about the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration, which you can watch Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. on WYOU.

Taylor and Janelle discuss what you can expect in the special, and explain how they were able to fit 25 years of Big Brother highlights into a one night only special.

They also explain why they think Big Brother has been so popular for so long.

Finally the guests answer a very important question: If you could choose to be stuck in the Big Brother house with anyone in the world, who would you choose.

Remember, make sure to tune into WYOU at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26th to watch the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration!