PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel give a special birthday shout out to Muriel Siegel, who turned 104 on Sunday, April 30th.

Muriel was born in Askam, PA, a small town in between Wilkes-Barre and Nanticoke. She lived there until she was five, then she moved to Wilkes-Barre.

Courtesy: Family of Muriel Siegel

She married her love, August Siegel, in 1942, and the couple moved to Hazleton. She retired from Climate Equipment in Edwardsville in 1981, and has lived in Dallas for 30 years.

Happy birthday Muriel, from all of us at PA live! Thanks for making our area better place for 104 years.